Ulster Hospital's new emergency department opens
A new emergency department at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald has opened.
The facility, the final part of a redevelopment project costing £280m, is located in the hospital's acute service block.
The South Eastern Trust, which runs the hospital, said it hopes the new facility will improve care for patients and working conditions for staff.
Dr Andrew Dobbin, a consultant at the Ulster Hospital, described the new facility as a "beautiful department, state of the art", which will offer more for patients and staff.
"It's a comfortable place for patients to be looked after plus a better place for staff to work in.
Dr Dobbin said the development of the new facility has been in the pipeline since 2011 with plans signed off in 2012.
'Better level of care'
"My first involvement was way back in 2011 - ultimately over the last number of years we've been working within the department to get it ready for this moment to open and be prepared."
Speaking about the pressures the health service faces heading into the winter months, Dr Dobbin said the new facility will help.
"Winter pressures are really pressures across the entire of the health and social care system.
"A new emergency department might not address all of them but we've designed this department to be able to improve the flow for those that we can control, those patients who are ultimately seen [then] discharged from the hospital, should experience a better level of care in this space."
As the new development opens Dr Dobbin said additional staff are in place but recruitment continues.
"Through commissioning for this site we have additional medical admin and nursing staff, many of which have already started and some of which we are still recruiting over the next coming months."