Omagh: Third man arrested over car hijacking released
A third man arrested by police over a car hijacking outside Omagh, County Tyrone, has been released.
A motorist was held at gunpoint by three masked men and forced to drive a suspicious object to a police station on the evening of 6 May.
The 57-year-old was arrested on Monday with two men, aged 41 and 57, under the Terrorism Act after searches in Omagh.
He was released on Wednesday pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
The other two men were released on Tuesday - the 41-year-old was let go unconditionally while the 57-year-old was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).