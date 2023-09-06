Conor Browne: Two men appear in court charged with murder
A court has been shown video footage of a fight outside a County Tyrone bar in which a man was fatally stabbed.
It was played during a bail application for one of two men accused of murdering 28-year-old Conor Browne in Castlederg.
The father-of-one was stabbed outside a bar in the early hours of Saturday and died in hospital on Monday.
Adam Acheson, 28, from Baron Square Court, Drumquin, and Jeffrey Bustard, 27, from Drumlegagh Church Road, Newtownstewart, face murder charges.
They appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
In addition to the murder charge, Adam Acheson is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent to endanger life.
Mr Acheson was remanded into custody while Mr Bustard was granted bail subject to strict conditions.