Legacy Bill expected to pass through Commons
- Published
The government's controversial Legacy Bill will effectively clear its final hurdle at Westminster on Wednesday.
MPs look set to reject the latest bid by the House of Lords to amend the legislation which will spell an end for Troubles-related prosecutions and grant conditional amnesties to offenders.
It has been widely opposed by victims groups and all NI's political parties.
The government says the legislation is an attempt to draw a line under the events of the past.
If implemented, the bill will apply to former members of the security forces and to ex-paramilitaries.
Veterans groups - such as the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement - widely support it. However, some other military veterans have criticised it.
On Tuesday the Lords backed an amendment to give victims' families a greater say in granting immunity from prosecution to offenders.
But the Conservative majority in the House of Commons will likely reject that on Wednesday, clearing the path for the legislation to be sent for royal assent.
The topic of dealing with the past has been a contentious political issue for a long time in Northern Ireland.
More than 1,000 killings from the Troubles have never been solved.
It has been brought into the main news headlines in recent years as a soldier has been in court charged with murdering two people in 1972.
The man, known only as Soldier F, is accused of killing the men during what became known as Bloody Sunday, when the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on a civil rights march in Londonderry.
Opposition to the bill will now switch from the political to the legal arena as a string of court challenges are being lined up to try and derail the government's plans.