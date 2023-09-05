Millisle man jailed for blinding man with bottle after minibus row
- Published
A man from Millisle, County Down, who blinded someone with a bottle in Belfast has been jailed.
Scott Campbell, 22, from Drumfad Cove, was handed a five year sentence over charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault.
The victim has life-changing injuries.
Belfast Crown Court heard that on 13 August, 2022 Campbell got into a row with another man over seating on a minibus after returning from an Apprentice Boys of Derry parade.
Prosecution barrister James Johnston said that although the two men had travelled to the parade together on the minibus, the victim did not know the defendant.
During the day, alcohol was consumed and on the return journey Campbell told people not to swap seats, with the injured party trying to calm things down.
When the minibus arrived back in Belfast, the defendant and the injured party were part of a group that went "for more drink".
"On the way to the off licence to buy more alcohol, the defendant was still talking about seat swapping on the minibus and the injured party told him to 'wise up','' said Mr Johnston.
"The defendant removed his top and punched the injured party who responded and struck back at Campbell, causing him to fall to the ground.
"They then shook hands and the argument appeared to have been resolved. These incidents were captured on CCTV and showed the defendant intoxicated.''
Clear criminal record
After returning to a woman's house they all went into the back garden where the victim was recorded playing the flute.
The court heard the injured party told police he suddenly felt "without warning glass smashing on his head and was struck to the left eye causing him to bleed''.
He was later taken to hospital for treatment and lost sight in his left eye as a result of his injury.
Campbell was later arrested by police and he admitted striking the injured party but claimed it was in self defence. He further claimed the injured party was "goading and threatening him'' but this was contradicted by eye witnesses.
The judge told Campbell that he will serve half his sentence in custody and half on supervised licence following his release from jail.
As Campbell was being led away by a prison officer, some of his relatives started crying in the public gallery while relatives of the victim clapped.
Defence barrister Chris Holmes said Campbell was before the court with a clear criminal record and was employed as an electrician.
Passing sentence, Judge McColgan said that it was clear from a victim impact statement that the "injured party has suffered very serious and life changing injuries".