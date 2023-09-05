PSNI chief constable: Who could replace Simon Byrne?
Simon Byrne is out and for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) the question now is - who comes in?
On Monday, Mr Byrne resigned as chief constable after a number of recent controversies within the organisation.
His resignation was confirmed by the Northern Ireland Policing Board following an emergency meeting.
In a statement, Mr Byrne said it was "now time for someone new to lead this proud and resolute organisation".
Whoever replaces him will have an in-tray full of issues to be tackled.
Big issues for new boss
Potentially top of the list will be restoring public and political confidence in the PSNI after last week's High Court ruling that two junior officers had been unlawfully disciplined.
The PSNI has faced questions over the decision making of its senior leadership team and whether politicians have had undue influence.
There is also the ongoing fall-out from the September data breaches, with thousands of police officers feeling their safety has been compromised.
Financial pressures are also a major issue - the PSNI is facing a funding gap of £141m, with warnings this will affect recruitment.
Rank-and-file officers are seeking a new pay deal after colleagues in England and Wales agreed to a 7% pay rise in 2023/24.
So not an easy job - but nonetheless, one of the biggest jobs in UK policing.
Below we take a look at some of the potential contenders.
Barbara Gray
Barbara Gray's policing career began in 1989 when she joined the then Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC). The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) replaced the RUC in 2001.
Ms Gray was appointed assistant chief constable of the PSNI on a temporary basis in 2017, a move made permanent in 2020.
In 2021, she joined the Metropolitan Police in London as deputy assistant commissioner and, in October 2022, was appointed assistant commissioner for professionalism.
Awarded the Queen's Police Medal in 2016, she became Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) in the King's New Year's Honours list in 2023.
Mark Hamilton
Mark Hamilton is the person who has taken command of the PSNI until Mr Byrne's successor is appointed.
After Monday's resignation, the Policing Board confirmed that the PSNI deputy chief constable "will exercise all the functions of the chief constable" until a full-time replacement is found.
A police officer for almost 30 years, he was appointed PSNI deputy chief constable in February 2020.
His previous roles within the organisation have included north and west Belfast area commander and head of the legacy and justice department.
Chris Noble
Chris Noble is the chief constable of Staffordshire Police in England's West Midlands.
He joined the RUC after graduating from Queen's University Belfast (QUB) with an honours degree in law.
Mr Noble has more than 25 years of experience in policing and has previously held a number of leadership positions in the PSNI, including commander for Belfast City Policing District.
He was appointed chief constable for Staffordshire Police in December 2021.
Paula Hilman
Paula Hilman has more than 34 years of experience with the PSNI. After leaving the force in Northern Ireland, she joined the police service of the Republic of Ireland, An Garda Síochána.
Ms Hilman was appointed assistant commissioner for roads, policing and community engagement in May 2020.
Previously, as a detective chief superintendent, Ms Hilman was in charge of the PSNI's public protection branch responsible for investigating sexual crime and domestic abuse.
She also previously held the hate crime portfolio within the PSNI.
In June 2019, Ms Hilman was elected as the first female president of the Superintendents' Association for Northern Ireland, the staff association that represents the PSNI's superintendent ranks.
She also was awarded an MBE in 2013 for services to policing and the community.
Jon Boutcher
Jon Boutcher is a former chief constable of Bedfordshire Police and has more than 35 years policing experience.
Much of Mr Boutcher's time has been spent with the Metropolitan Police. He has also been in charge of several high-profile independent investigations linked to Northern Ireland's Troubles.
In 2016, he took charge of Operation Kenova - this examined crimes such as murder and torture linked to the agent known as Stakeknife, and the role played by the security services, including MI5.
He was unsuccessful in an attempt to take up the position of chief of the Metropolitan Police in February last year, following the resignation of Cressida Dick.
Tim Mairs
Tim Mairs joined Police Scotland in July 2020 and has held the role of assistant chief constable for the Local Policing East district, which includes Edinburgh.
Mr Mairs joined the PSNI in 2002 and went on to become temporary assistant chief constable before leaving for Scotland.
The senior officer also temporarily stepped in to take on responsibility for Police Scotland's efforts to tackle terrorism and organised crime.
Drew Harris
A former PSNI deputy chief constable, Drew Harris was appointed as the head of the police in the Republic of Ireland in 2018.
The Garda Commissioner started his career in 1983 in the RUC.
His father Supt Alwyn Harris was also an RUC officer who was murdered in 1989 when the IRA planted a bomb under his car.
Mr Harris had held a number of senior roles with the PSNI and, before moving to his current role in the Republic of Ireland, he had been second in command, serving as deputy to previous PSNI chief constable George Hamilton.
Bobby Singleton
Bobby Singleton is an assistant chief constable responsible for local policing in the PSNI, having joined the service back in November 2001.
He has a broad range of experience in community policing, public safety and as a detective investigating sexual violence, terrorism and organised crime.
He holds a degree in modern history, as well as a postgraduate diploma and masters degree in police leadership and management.
Mark McEwan
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan is responsible for the crime department within the PSNI.
Comprising of specialist officers and staff, Mr McEwan's department uses specialist technology to investigate some of the most serious offences.
Mr McEwan has more than 22 years of experience in policing.
He previously left the PSNI in 2017 to join the Metropolitan Police Service before re-joining the PSNI on secondment in March 2020.