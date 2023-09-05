Bangor: Man pleads guilty to 2021 stabbing murder
A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Nigel Orr-McAuley in Bangor in July 2021.
The trial of Daniel Szcezyelak had been due to begin on Tuesday morning at Downpatrick Crown Court.
But before the first evidence was heard on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Mr Szcezyelak would be rearraigned.
When the single charge was put to the defendant, that on a date between July 12 and 15, 2021, he had murdered Mr Orr-McAuley, he replied: "Guilty".
A court had previously heard that Mr Orr-McAuley, who was 53, had been stabbed to death in a house on the Beatrice Road in the city.
Judge Geoffrey Miller KC said that there was only one sentence the court could impose and that was a life sentence.
A tariff hearing will take place on 20 October, when the length of time Daniel Szcezyelak - of Beatrice Road in Bangor - must spend in prison before being considered for parole will be determined.