Castlederg community 'shocked' at murder of Conor Browne
- Published
There is a "deep sense of shock and sadness" in Castlederg following the fatal stabbing of Conor Browne, an assembly member has said.
Sinn Féin's Maolíosa McHugh said the 28-year-old was popular and from a highly-respected family in the local area.
The young man was stabbed outside a pub in the early hours of Saturday and died in hospital on Monday.
A murder investigation is now under way.
Speaking on the BBC's The North West Today programme on Radio Foyle, Mr McHugh, who knows the family, said the whole community has been plunged into deep shock.
"We had hoped in vain that Conor would have recovered, but unfortunately we then got the news that he had passed away," he said.
"There is a profound sense of shock and sadness at this loss in the community."
He said Conor was a young father and "was very popular within his peer group with all the young people in the surrounding area".
'A thoughtful young man'
Castlederg Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan paid tribute to Mr Browne on its Facebook page.
"Conor Browne was a hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man," the club said.
"Conor always wore the biggest smile and would have done anything for anyone. One of the real good guys," it added.
"For Conor to lose his life in the way he did is so hard to take in for our whole community."
On Monday evening, soccer players from St Patrick's Football Club in Castlederg held a minute's silence as a mark of respect for Mr Browne.
"Our thoughts go out to the entire family and to our own club members who this has affected," they said.
Police investigating the incident have made five arrests.
Two men, aged 27 and 31, were arrested on Monday night.
Before Mr Browne's death, detectives had arrested three men on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and later released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.
A 28-year-old man was detained on Saturday evening and another 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning.
Both these men remain in custody, along with those who were detained on Monday night.