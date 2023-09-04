Omagh: Detectives arrest three men over car hijacking

A police officer stands near a sign pointing to St Mary's Church
Roads near St Mary's Church were closed by police after the incident on May 6

Three men have been arrested by detectives investigating a car hijacking outside Omagh, County Tyrone, in May.

A motorist was held at gunpoint by three masked men and forced to drive a suspicious object to a police station on the evening of 6 May.

Two of the men, both 57, were arrested under the Terrorism Act following searches in Omagh on Monday morning.

A third man, 41, was later arrested under the Terrorism Act.

All three remain in custody for questioning.

