Kilkeel: Unfinished work on toilets delays start of high school term
- Published
Unfinished work on school toilets has delayed the start of the new term at a County Down post-primary.
As a result, over 700 pupils at Kilkeel High School will not fully return to school until Monday 11 September.
The news came in a letter to parents from the school's principal, Victor Coert.
BBC News NI has contacted both the Education Authority (EA) and Kilkeel High School for comment.
'Extremely disappointed'
In his letter, Mr Coert said the school was in the process of "having new toilets built and our existing toilets refurbished".
"I am extremely disappointed that the work has not yet been completed and has delayed the start of the school term already," he wrote.
Mr Coert said that it was with a "heavy heart" he now had to tell parents of a further delay to a return for pupils.
Pupils in year 8 and year 13 can attend on Thursday 7 September and pupils in years 8, 11, 13 and 14 on Friday 8 September.
But the school will not open for all pupils until Monday 11 September, more than a week after term normally starts.
"We will continue to work as hard as we can to have school open and running as soon as possible," Mr Coert said.
But parents of some pupils have told BBC News NI they are concerned there could be further delays to their children going back to class after the holidays.
Raymond owns a cafe in Kilkeel and has three sons at the school.
"They were due back to school last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," he said.
"I've one boy who's going in to start his A-Levels who is hopefully going to proceed to do medicine and he needs his education.
"The next boy is starting his GCSEs, the youngest boy is going into second year."
"These are all important," he added.
Laura's son Riley was meant to start year 8 in Kilkeel High on Monday after leaving primary school in June.
"He was meant to start today and the big build up and now all of a sudden I have to tell him you're not going in until Thursday," Laura said.
"And then on Thursday is he going to go in? I don't know."
Student Rihanna wasn't too disappointed at news of few extra days at home, but the 14-year-old's mum Vicky had some concerns.
"It's her going into third year, so she has missed out a wee bit," she told BBC News NI.
But AS-Level students Grace and Rosie said they were both keen to get back to school.
"I'd prefer to be back, just get it done, get the whole first day sorted so I could just get back into work and study more," Rosie said.
"The school can't really do much about it though if they're not finished."