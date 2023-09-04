Simon Byrne: Northern Ireland Policing Board to meet amid controversy
Members of the Policing Board have been called to an emergency meeting as the fall-out continues over the position of Simon Byrne as Northern Ireland's chief constable.
The board will meet at 14:30 BST on Monday.
Mr Byrne has faced calls to resign after a number of recent controversies.
On Thursday, the chief constable ruled out resigning following a five-hour long emergency meeting of the Policing Board.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) submitted a motion of no confidence in Mr Byrne to the board on Friday and motion must be voted on by the middle of next week.
Other unionist parties have also called for Mr Byrne's resignation, while other political parties have raised questions for the PSNI leadership.