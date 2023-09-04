Hilary Benn appointed new shadow secretary of state for NI
Hilary Benn has been appointed shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland.
Benn is a veteran parliamentarian, and has represented Leeds Central since 1999.
He served in the cabinet from 2003 to 2010 under Labour prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.
More recently, he has served as shadow foreign secretary and chairman of the Brexit select committee.
Mr Benn is the son of former cabinet minister and veteran left-wing campaigner Tony Benn, who served in the cabinet under Labour prime ministers Harold Wilson and James Callaghan.
He replaces Peter Kyle who has been appointed shadow minister for science, innovation and technology.
Mr Kyle, an MP for Hove, had served in the role of shadow Northern Ireland secretary since November 2021.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is reshuffling his shadow cabinet on the opposition benches as MPs return to Westminster after the summer break.
Labour's reshuffle has also included deputy leader Angela Rayner being appointed as shadow levelling up secretary as well as shadow deputy prime minister.