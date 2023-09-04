Dr Michael Watt: 2018 assessment found he was not fit to practice
An assessment of the work of a neurologist at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest patient recall found he was not fit to practice in 2018.
The comments came at a fresh hearing into a decision which allowed Dr Michael Watt to voluntarily remove himself from the medical register.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) heard assessors agreed he should immediately cease practice.
It is the first time detail of that assessment have been made public.
Monday's hearing has now gone into private session as Mr Watt's legal team make an application which will involves discussing the doctor's personal information including his health.
Mr Watt was at the centre of the recall over concerns about his clinical practice.
The tribunal allowed him to voluntarily remove himself in 2021.