Dr Michael Watt: 2018 assessment found he was not fit to practice
- Published
An assessment of the work of a neurologist at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest patient recall found he was not fit to practice in 2018.
The comments came at a fresh hearing into a decision to allow Dr Michael Watt to voluntarily remove himself from the medical register.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service heard it was agreed in 2018 he should immediately cease practice.
It is the first time details of that assessment have been made public.
Mr Watt was at the centre of a recall over concerns about his clinical practice.
The tribunal allowed him to voluntarily remove himself in 2021.
On Monday, the MPTS heard the outcome of the 2018 independent assessment resulted in Mr Watt being referred to the General Medical Council.
That review included a knowledge test, a series of structured clinical evaluations and Mr Watt being interviewed by the assessment panel.
The panel concluded unanimously on 13 December, 2018, that Dr Watt was not fit to practice.
Shortly afterwards, the Belfast Health Trust recalled the largest number of patients on record in Northern Ireland.
At that time about 3,000 patients were recalled as part of an investigation into Mr Watt's work.
At Monday's hearing Mr Watt's legal team made an application of more than 1,000 pages in relation to the doctor's personal information including his health.
The tribunal has now been adjourned until Wednesday.