Castlederg: Third arrest over attempted murder in Main Street
A third man has been arrested after a stabbing in Castlederg which has left a man fighting for his life.
The victim was stabbed in his neck, chest, cheek and upper arm during the attack on Main Street in the early hours of Saturday in the County Tyrone town.
He remains in hospital in a critical condition, the police have said.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, a second man, also aged 28, who was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder, remains in police custody.
A 27-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday was "released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation".
The police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.