Dungiven: Two arrested over poster linking names to PSNI
- Published
Two men have been arrested in connection with a poster put up in a bus shelter that linked three people to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The poster was put up in Dungiven, County Londonderry, on Thursday.
The men, aged 38 and 58, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of material for terrorist purposes and other related offences.
PSNI Det Ch Insp Hamilton said the police's investigation is continuing and appealed again to the public for information.
The incident followed a data breach last month, when the names of 10,000 officers and civilian staff were mistakenly released in a Freedom of Information request.
On Friday, Ass Ch Con Chris Todd said the bus shelter poster was a "clear attempt to intimidate police officers, staff and their families".
He said additional security and patrols had been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of the police's response, and that individuals and families affected by the contents of the poster had been contacted.