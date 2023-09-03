Electric Ireland: Some customers still without power
Some Electric Ireland customers in Northern Ireland remain without electricity because of a fault with keypad top-ups.
A number have said they have been without power for more than 48 hours as a result of the issue.
BBC News NI understands NIE Networks is installing new meters for the most vulnerable affected customers.
Electric Ireland apologised for the fault, which it said had affected a small number of people.
The company is Northern Ireland's third-largest electricity supplier, with about 100,000 customers.
The fault affected top-ups purchased between midnight on 30 August and 13:23 BST on 31 August.
Electric Ireland said the fault meant keypads had been capped at a £10 limit, so anyone who bought a credit of £10 or more during that time period could not add it to their keypads.
Many customers who tried to do so received a "Credit Hi" message on their meter.
This meant they were unable to enter new top-ups to the meter until Electric Ireland cancelled all previous attempts - leaving some without electricity.
The company said people should not buy any more top-ups until it contacted them as this would "delay the resolution".
"We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and will provide updates when they are available," the company said.
"We will re-issue cancelled top-ups as soon as possible. Our initial priority is to fix all meters affected."
'Brutal' communication
Mark Graham from County Down has been without power since 15:00 on Friday.
Mr Graham, who lives with with his wife and son in Ballynahinch, said the house was "freezing" because he has also been left without heat.
"The only reason I have charge in my phone is because of my powerbank, which has run out now," he told BBC News NI.
His wife's parents have been bringing them flasks of hot water and the family have been eating takeaway food, "which we can't really afford with the cost-of-living at the moment".
Communication with Electric Ireland has been "absolutely brutal", Mr Graham said.
"Any response back from Electric Ireland is a text message saying: 'we are going to be generating codes and sending them out'," he said.
"We have not heard anything. I've been on hold with them for over two hours at times, maybe two or three times a day. There's been nothing."
Mr Graham had contacted Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) Networks but it told him it was prioritising vulnerable customers affected by the Electric Ireland fault.
NIE Networks owns the network of lines, poles and substations that takes electricity from power stations to homes and businesses.
It does not generate electricity, nor does it sell power to consumers.
"That's understandable but at the same time I have a family and we have had no electricity since Friday afternoon, and it's now Sunday," Mr Graham said.
"I don't know how much more we're going to be able to cope."
'Stress is horrible'
Another Electric Ireland customer, Kathryn Williamson from Bangor in County Down, said communication with the company had been poor.
"Today I called NIE and was given another number to Electric Ireland that is not public," Ms Williamson said.
"After 45 minutes I got through and was told they need to send my top-up codes to another business to have them deleted . Then I must wait for a text . Once I get the text I have to ring again to get the go ahead from them to try and top-up.
"This is terrible. No one had even reached out, I had to call."
Ms Williamson lives in Bangor with her child and said the stress caused by the fault had been horrible.
"The fridge and freezer food will be destroyed soon, I have an autistic child at home who needs appliances for sensory needs, he only eats certain food that must be cooked," she said.