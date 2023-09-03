Castlederg: Second arrest over attempted murder in Main Street
A second man has been arrested after a man was left fighting for his life after being stabbed in Castlederg.
The 28-year-old victim was stabbed in his neck, chest, cheek and upper arm during the attack on Main Street in the early hours of Saturday.
That evening, detectives investigating the attack detained a 28-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 27-year-old man arrested earlier on Saturday on suspicion of the same offence has been released.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said he was "released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation".
"Anyone who was in the area at the time the stabbing took place or who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police," they added.