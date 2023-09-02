Castlederg: Attempted murder arrest after stabbing outside bar
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Castlederg in the early hours of Saturday.
The victim, who is 28, is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in his neck, upper arm, chest and cheek.
Police said they were called to the incident in Main Street in the County Tyrone town at 01:30 BST.
Dt Sgt McLaughlin said the victim was stabbed after a fight outside a bar.
A number of suspects then left the scene in a white-coloured Vauxhall van.
Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.