Ex-teacher jailed for sexual abuse of three boys
A former teacher who sexually abused three boys during during the 1980s and 90s has been jailed for three years and four months.
Patrick Sharkey, 80, originally from Donegal but with an address on Holmfield Road in Coventry, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.
He had pleaded guilty earlier this year to nine counts of indecent assault.
The offences occurred between 1 September 1988 and 31 December 1998.
Sharkey appeared at Antrim Crown Court via videolink from prison.
Judge Alistair Devlin paid tribute to the bravery and persistence of Sharkey's three victims, one of whom attended court to see his abuser jailed.
Two of them provided victim-impact statements.
The court heard the victims were aged between 12 and 16 when the abuse took place.
Prosecuting counsel Suzanne Gallagher told the court how the offending first came to light in 2011 when one of the victims came forward but did not sign a statement at that time.
The same victim came forward again in March 2018 and, in a video interview with detectives, outlined how the abuse occurred.
Ms Gallagher said a second victim came forward in December 2018.
A third victim came forward in March 2021 and told police he had been abused by Sharkey about 10 times while in the showers at school.
At the time of their reports, Sharkey, who taught at St Joseph's College, Coleraine, had retired to Linards in central France but he was arrested in July 2022 when he was visiting relatives in Coventry.
He denied doing anything wrong until he was re-arraigned last March.
On Friday he was told he would be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for seven years.
After the sentencing hearing, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said Sharkey's offending was "a deep betrayal of trust placed in him".
"Patrick Sharkey exploited and abused three children over a nine-year period," Det Ch Insp Brennan added.
"We would like to thank the three victims, now adults, for their bravery in coming forward and working with us throughout the investigation. Your courage should be commended."