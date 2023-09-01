PSNI: Simon Byrne or Burned, that is the question
The emergency meeting of the Policing Board was more than five hours long when Simon Byrne changed the rules.
The meeting saw the chief constable fighting for his professional life.
He played what he believes was his ace card, having sat on it throughout.
Mr Byrne told them that he was considering appealing a scathing court judgement accusing him of disciplining two junior officers to allay a threat that Sinn Féin could withdraw its support for policing.
Thereby - although he didn't put it like this - buying himself time and wrong footing those about to put down a vote of no confidence.
"It was a bombshell moment," said my source.
Ninety minutes later, Mr Byrne relayed the same information that he had sat on throughout the entirety of his meeting with his oversight body to the frustrated waiting media.
All sides now will seek legal advice on how to deal with the stand-off.
A stand-off that is unprecedented in the history of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The fact the board decided to interview Mr Byrne and his deputy Mark Hamilton separately speaks volumes about the dysfunction that exists between the two men at the top.
Byrne or Burned?
So what now?
Well, if the chief constable thinks he has blindsided his growing band of enemies, he may also have done himself no favours either.
If the board was flummoxed by his 11th hour about-turn, so was his rank-and-file.
The searing reaction of the chair of the Police Federation speaks to that.
Simon Byrne lives to fight another day.
How many more days, however, is now the question.