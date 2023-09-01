PSNI: Police Federation 'disgusted' by Simon Byrne leadership
The chair of the Police Federation in Northern Ireland has said he is "disgusted, disillusioned and extremely angry" by the leadership of the PSNI chief constable.
On Thursday, Simon Byrne said he would not resign following an unprecedented emergency meeting with the Policing Board.
Pressure has been mounting after a number of recent controversies.
Other trade unions representing PSNI staff have highlighted concerns.
On Tuesday, the High Court ruled that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event.
The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Féin could withdraw its support for policing, but Sinn Féin insisted that there was no such threat.
Mr Byrne said he was considering an appeal against the ruling.
It came weeks after staff expressed concern for their safety after a number of data breaches.
'Disbelief and anger'
Liam Kelly, the chair of the Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, said its members had expressed "disbelief and anger at the hugely disappointing and unexpected statement from the chief constable".
Mr Kelly said that the chief constable had previously said he accepted Tuesday's High Court ruling.
"If he does appeal, we expect he will use the PSNI budget which is already stretched to breaking point," he said.
"This has infuriated and antagonised the rank-and-file further and once again the two officers at the centre of the case are being treated disdainfully.
"It is hugely damaging to officer morale and confidence and has to be condemned."
The main unionist parties have called for Simon Byrne to resign, while other political parties have raised questions for the PSNI leadership.
'One disaster after another'
Tracey Godfrey, from the trade union Nipsa, which represents civilian PSNI staff, said she expects its members will want to hold a vote of no confidence in the chief constable.
A meeting will be held next Thursday, she told BBC NI's The Nolan Show, to assess if there is demand for such a vote.
"I think people have just come to the end of the road with how the organisation is being treated and they've just had enough," she said.
"It's been one disaster after another."
The Superintendents' Association of Northern Ireland also said it will hold a meeting on Monday to consider its next steps.
On Friday, Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the chief constable should step down and "controlled change" was needed at the top of the organisation.
"There needs to be change and Simon and his leadership team, and I've got to say that includes the deputy chief constable (Mark Hamilton), are not in the best position to affect that change at this moment in time." Mr Beattie said.
"What is absolutely clear is that it seems to me that all confidence in the leadership of the police service in Northern Ireland has been lost or eroded to such a state where it can't be regained."
He said it was not until five and a half hours into Thursday's meeting of the Policing Board that Mr Byrne indicated he was considering appealing the court ruling.
Speaking after the meeting - which lasted more than six hours - Mr Byrne said after "carefully reviewing the full judgement", he had sought further advice.
"After consideration, the question of an appeal is now live," he added. "Further public commentary around this matter is not appropriate at this stage."
"I'm not resigning," Mr Byrne said.
Asked if he still retained the confidence of the board, he said that was a "matter for the policing board".
It was the third special meeting the policing board has held within the space of a month.
It met a week ago to follow up on a major data breach, which saw information about 10,000 officer and civilian staff mistakenly released in a response to a Freedom of Information request.
It was one of a number of data breaches involving information about staff.
Low morale within the service has been reported in recent months, with some staff saying they fear for their safety over the breaches.