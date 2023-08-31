Simon Byrne: Who is running Northern Ireland's police force?
Nothing has been simple for Simon Byrne during his four years as the most senior police officer in Northern Ireland.
Paramilitaries, a pandemic and political instability have made a difficult job even harder.
By his own admission, the 60-year-old former Cheshire chief constable has made mistakes in Belfast.
The list is long. At times, one controversy has just ended when the next one begins.
From ill-judged words to an insensitive photograph to a major data leak - there has been a range of incidents during his time as the PSNI's chief constable.
By comparison, his list of supporters seems to be shortening by the day.
There are suggestions of an uneasy relationship with his number two, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton.
It is one of many questions the media would like to put to Mr Byrne but he has turned down all interview requests in recent days.
There is a degree of sympathy for him in some quarters.
In the words of one of his police constables: "It's an impossible job … there's so much politics to navigate around in Belfast, you're only ever one step away from tripping into the next crisis."
Critics of Mr Byrne say that too often he has tripped himself up.
Although it was more than three years ago, many people still remember his misguided photo-opportunity beside officers holding large rifles in south Armagh on Christmas Day 2019.
When the picture appeared on Twitter, there was disbelief among many inside and outside the PSNI.
In a subsequent statement, Mr Byrne said it was "never meant as a comment on the community of Crossmaglen and south Armagh".
It was six months into his time in the top job and the incident fuelled suspicions that he was struggling to grasp the nuances of life in Northern Ireland.
Troublesome tenure
Mr Byrne began his policing career as a Met constable in 1982 and became an assistant chief constable at Merseyside in 2006.
He was deputy chief constable of Greater Manchester Police for two years and assistant commissioner for territorial policing in the Metropolitan Police from 2011 to 2014, before becoming chief of Cheshire Police.
In 2018 Mr Byrne was cleared of misconduct allegations after being accused of bullying and humiliating staff.
In the summer of 2019, he became the PSNI's fifth chief constable. It was the third time an English officer had landed the post.
He said at the time: "I've had a passion for policing. I think it's in my DNA, after 30-odd years. And when this job was there, I thought it was too good a chance to miss."
He was given a five-year contract and a salary of more than £200,000.
At the height of the Covid pandemic in 2021, Mr Byrne faced repeated calls for his resignation from unionist political parties in a row over how the PSNI handled the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey.
However, he rode out the furore and later managed to win support for an extension to his contract, after its expiry next year.
The PSNI has just under 6,700 officers.
The dangers they face was highlighted by the recent attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell by dissident republicans in Omagh.
Mr Byrne has repeatedly called for more officers and a bigger budget.
The current political vacuum in Northern Ireland has not helped. The power-sharing executive at Stormont collapsed last year and there seems little prospect of a comeback in the near future.
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement, the political landscape in Belfast is clouded by difficulties, and it is the same in policing.
Simon Byrne believes he is the right person to lead the PSNI, in spite of the controversies during his four years in office.
If he is to continue in the job, at some point he will have to face the media again.
The number of questions is growing by the day.
As chief constable, his task is to keep people safe, but his own job security is by no means guaranteed.