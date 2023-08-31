Man pleads guilty to 'reprisal attack' on alleged rapist
A man has pleaded guilty to stabbing an 18-year-old who is accused of rape and attempted rape multiple times in the face.
Oisin Smith, 20, from Legar Hill Park in Armagh entered a guilty plea at Newry Crown Court of wounding the victim with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm on 31 December last year.
He denies possessing a knife and common assault of the man on the same date.
The 18-year-old is currently in custody accused of three separate sex attacks.
The attempted rape was said to have taken place in September 2021.
He faces two further counts of the rape of two individuals, which are alleged to have taken place on 20 and 30 December last year.
Previous courts have heard the 18-year-old was subjected to a "reprisal attack" just before he was arrested and charged over the alleged offences in January.
Approving bail, judge Gordon Kerr KC listed the case to be heard again on 8 September.