Hospital waiting lists: 'I felt trapped in the system'
A man who felt "trapped" in the hospital waiting list system said he had no other option but to go private for a CT scan.
John Clarke, who has a rare bone condition, said his medication could not be changed - or other treatments progressed - without the scan.
He is one of more than 400,000 people in Northern Ireland waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment.
The latest waiting list figures will be published later.
Mr Clarke's condition, fibrous dysplasia, is a disorder where normal bone and marrow is replaced with fibrous tissue, resulting in formation of bone that is weak and prone to expand.
The 52-year-old, who had been on a CT scan waiting list for more than six months, was seen in a matter of weeks when he attended a private clinic in Belfast.
The scan cost him £600.
The County Armagh man said it was "not a nice situation to be in" and that he was lucky he had some money set aside to access private health care.
He said he felt parts of the health service were working very well, but this depended on "other parts of the health service having to play their part".
Before the CT scan, he had been experiencing chest pains, which medics thought could be related to the bone disorder.
The results triggered an immediate change in his medication, also referrals to specialists in orthopaedics, rheumatology, and endocrinology.
He has since learned that lesions have been found on his pancreas and liver which require further investigation.
"The scan was necessary - just look what happened off the back of it - especially the change in medication," he said.
Waiting list anxiety
After being advised of a three-year wait for rheumatology, Mr Clarke has since paid for private treatment.
He is, however, on a waiting list for orthopaedics at Musgrave Park Hospital.
He said it was hard for anyone who had not been in the waiting list system to understand what people were going through.
He said with each day he became increasingly anxious about what was happening.
Despite a new service called My Waiting Times NI, which should provide patients with approximately how long they will have to wait, Mr Clarke was told his information was not available.
He said he felt it was unfair that he had to pay for a private scan after he had paid his taxes all his working life and that people in Northern Ireland should not be penalised for a failing political system.
"All the political parties should be back at work and in government. Politicians need to sit down and work it out, " he said.