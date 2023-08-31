PSNI: Under-pressure Simon Byrne to face Policing Board
Chief Constable Simon Byrne will face the Northern Ireland Policing Board in an emergency meeting on Thursday following calls for him to resign.
Unionist parties have described his position as "untenable" and say they have no confidence in him.
Pressure has been mounting on Mr Byrne after a number of recent controversies.
The latest was on Tuesday when a court ruled that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event.
The judge said they were disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Féin could withdraw its support for policing, but Sinn Féin insisted that there was no such threat.
Mr Byrne will face questions in a closed-door meeting with the 19-person board, which oversees the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
It is due to meet at 12:00 BST.
It will be the third special meeting the board has held within the space of a month.
It met a week ago to follow up on a major data breach, which saw the names of 10,000 officers and civilian staff mistakenly released as part of a response to a Freedom of Information request.
It was one of a number of data breaches involving information about staff.
Low morale within the service has been reported in recent months, with some staff saying they fear for their safety over the breaches.
'Political interference'
The Policing Board is made up of 10 political and nine independent members and holds the chief constable to account.
Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are the largest nationalist and unionist parties respectively in Northern Ireland's power-sharing executive, which the DUP collapsed in February 2022 as part of its protest against Brexit trading agreements.
Each has three seats on the Policing Board.
A special session of the board can be called if seven members request it.
The DUP's lead representative on the board, Trevor Clarke, said he hoped Mr Byrne would offer his resignation to the board at Thursday's meeting.
He said it was clear there had been "political interference" in relation to policing decisions.
"If Simon Byrne could read the room, he will know himself there's no coming back from this," said Mr Clarke.
The Ulster Unionist Party and Traditional Unionist Voice both said they had no confidence in Mr Byrne to remain in the top job, while Alliance and the Social Democratic and Labour Party said they wanted to hear from Mr Byrne before taking a view on his future as chief constable.
Fresh questions over Mr Byrne's leadership were raised on Tuesday after a judge ruled that two junior PSNI officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a commemoration on Belfast's Ormeau Road in February 2021.
The event marked a UFF attack at a bookmakers in which five people were killed and nine others were injured.
In February 2021, the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the scene took place amid restrictions on public gatherings due to Covid-19 regulations.
During this, one man who had been shot and injured in the attack was detained on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and put in handcuffs.
He was later released without charge.
Mr Justice Scoffield quashed decisions to suspend one probationary constable and re-position his colleague following the arrest.