Super blue moon dazzles sky across Northern Ireland

Super blue moon dazzles sky across Northern IrelandPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, Weather watcher LouisImage caption, The term super blue moon refers to a combination of two lunar events: a supermoon and a blue moon. Weather watcher Louis caught a spectacular view of the event from Rostrevor.Image source, Jason PattonImage caption, This is a super blue moon in the sky near Limavady - but it looks pink. The moon will only appear blue if smoke or dust particles are in the sky, which is rare, according to NASA.Image source, Jason PattonImage caption, A super blue moon hasn't been seen since 2009 - this super-focussed photograph of the celestial delight was captured by Jason Patton in Limavady on Tuesday night.Image source, PacemakerImage caption, And it was visible from above the chimney tops in north Belfast.Image source, Weather watcher Brian C Image caption, In Coleraine, the super blue moon was brighter than the street lights.Image source, PacemakerImage caption, The lunar spectacle can be seen in the sky above Northern Ireland for the next few nights - it is not expected to return until 2037.