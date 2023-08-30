Super blue moon dazzles sky across Northern Ireland

Super blue moon in the sky with cloudsWeather watcher Louis
The term super blue moon refers to a combination of two lunar events: a supermoon and a blue moon. Weather watcher Louis caught a spectacular view of the event from Rostrevor.
Super blue moon with a pink auraJason Patton
This is a super blue moon in the sky near Limavady - but it looks pink. The moon will only appear blue if smoke or dust particles are in the sky, which is rare, according to NASA.
Jason Patton
A super blue moon hasn't been seen since 2009 - this super-focussed photograph of the celestial delight was captured by Jason Patton in Limavady on Tuesday night.
Pacemaker
And it was visible from above the chimney tops in north Belfast.
Weather watcher Brian C
In Coleraine, the super blue moon was brighter than the street lights.
Pacemaker
The lunar spectacle can be seen in the sky above Northern Ireland for the next few nights - it is not expected to return until 2037.

Related Topics

More on this story