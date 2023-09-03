EuroSkills 2023: NI apprentices to test skills against Europe's best
- Published
Four young apprentices and trainees from Northern Ireland are set to put their skills to the test against the best in Europe.
The EuroSkills Finals will see about 600 young people from 32 countries compete in a range of challenges.
The competition, which is held every two years, is taking place in Gdańsk, Poland, from 5 to 9 September.
It is marketed as the biggest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe.
The idea is to showcase the wide variety of talents held by apprentices and young professionals in areas such as engineering, construction and computer coding.
This year's 20-strong Team UK includes four young men from Northern Ireland.
Daniel Knox, Isaac Bingham, Jason Scott and Charlie Carson made it through a gruelling selection process by winning regional heats and national finals.
Now the electrical installer, cabinet maker and two robotic systems experts are heading to Poland.
Mr Knox, from Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, told BBC News NI he could not wait to compete against fellow electricians from around Europe.
The 21-year-old electrical installer, who recently qualified from South West College, will be competing in an individual event that will see him complete a practical build against the clock.
"You get 18 hours to complete your build, which sounds like a long time but there is so much work involved it'll be tight enough to get it all finished," he said.
It was a huge and exciting honour to be selected for Team UK, Daniel added.
Jason Scott, a mechatronic engineer with a passion for automation and robotics, qualified with a BTEC Level 3 in engineering at Northern Regional College before doing a foundation degree in electrical engineering.
The 21-year-old from Magherafelt in County Londonderry will be competing in a team event with Ballymoney's Charlie Carson in the Robotic System Integration category.
"We will be programming a robotic arm across three days as part of our continual assessment," he told BBC News NI.
"Myself and Charlie will designate what tasks each of us will be taking on over those three days, so there's a lot of communication and problem-solving involved."
Jason said he was looking forward to the trip, adding that he felt very fortunate to be selected after a tough selection process.
About 45 skills, grouped into six industry sectors, will be on display at the event in Poland - construction; arts and fashion; information and communication technology; manufacturing and engineering technology; service industry; and transportation and logistics.
Interim chief executive of WorldSkills UK, Ben Blackledge, who helps select the UK team, said this will be "a life-enhancing opportunity for these remarkable young people from Northern Ireland".
Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Blackledge said Northern Ireland "always punches above its weight" in these competitions.
He said EuroSkills provided a valuable opportunity for the best apprentices and trainees from right across the UK to compare their own skills against the standard across Europe.
"Many people we've had compete have gone on to receive job offers, so it's a great opportunity for young people to get their names out there," he said.