New minor injury unit to open at Ulster Hospital
- Published
A new consultant-led minor injury unit is to open at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.
This will replace units at Ards and Bangor Community Hospitals.
The Department of Health said it was part of South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust plans for reshaping urgent and emergency care services.
The second phase of the proposals will involve provision of a full urgent care centre alongside the new emergency department at the Ulster Hospital.
The Trust's plans were the subject of a 12-week public consultation earlier this year.
The department's permanent secretary, Peter May, said: "Among the considerations I have taken into account are the improvements which the change will bring.
"The merged minor injury unit will be open seven days a week for longer hours and will be doctor-led which will expand the range of conditions that can be treated."
The new unit at the Ulster Hospital will be open 08:00 to 18:00, seven days a week.
He said that in line with department policy, "the Trust's plans will also pave the way for the delivery of an urgent care centre in due course after the necessary enabling works have taken place".