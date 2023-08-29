Bangor Grammar school closed due to computer virus

Bangor GrammarGoogle Maps
Acting principal, Stephen Gilmore said the health and safety of pupils was "paramount".

A County Down school will not open on Wednesday after a computer virus hit its network.

As schools across NI prepare to reopen after the summer, Bangor Grammar said in a social media post it had no access "to timetables, class lists, medical information or catering as a result".

Acting principal Stephen Gilmore said the health and safety of pupils was "paramount".

He said an update would be provided on Wednesday regarding plans for Thursday.

Bangor Grammar is a boys-only voluntary grammar school. It's main campus is located on the Gransha Road in Bangor.

The school currently has around 900 pupils and around 75 members of teaching staff.

Related Topics