Bangor Grammar school closed due to computer virus
- Published
A County Down school will not open on Wednesday after a computer virus hit its network.
As schools across NI prepare to reopen after the summer, Bangor Grammar said in a social media post it had no access "to timetables, class lists, medical information or catering as a result".
Acting principal Stephen Gilmore said the health and safety of pupils was "paramount".
He said an update would be provided on Wednesday regarding plans for Thursday.
Bangor Grammar is a boys-only voluntary grammar school. It's main campus is located on the Gransha Road in Bangor.
The school currently has around 900 pupils and around 75 members of teaching staff.