Air Traffic Control: NI passengers still caught up in disruption
- Published
Northern Ireland travellers are among tens of thousands of people still caught up in delays resulting from Monday's UK air traffic control fault.
Passengers have been warned flights in and out of the UK and Ireland remain "significantly disrupted" on Tuesday.
A "technical issue" on Monday caused widespread delays and cancellations before it was resolved.
National Air Traffic Services (Nats), said it will still "take some time" for flights to return to normal.
Belfast International Airport said there will be "more delays and cancellations" on Tuesday and advised travellers to check with their airlines for updates.
Nats apologises
Juliet Kennedy, operations director at Nats, which is the UK's main air traffic control company, apologised for the disruption.
"I would like to apologise for the impact on the travelling public and to tell you that our teams will continue to work to get you on your way as soon as we can," she said.
Airlines also apologised, saying the cancellations and delays were out of their control and to expect more on Tuesday.
Passengers stranded in airports across the world described their frustration at the bank holiday disruption.
Affects on Ireland
AirNav Ireland, which provides air traffic management services for Irish airspace, said it was working with airlines and airports to manage affected flights "as efficiently and quickly as possible".
The DAA, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, said in a statement that "some further flights to, from and over the UK have been impacted by either delays or cancellations today [Tuesday]"
It added that Dublin and Cork airports are working to support airline partners and make sure passengers impacted are able to resume their travel plans quickly and safely.
Dublin Airport said it would waive carparking charges for those affected by the air traffic control fault.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Running out of meds
Peter Martin was due to fly at 15:00 BST on Monday from Manchester to Belfast International Airport with his wife and cousin - he told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme communication regarding his flight has not been good.
"We were moved to four different gates before we were told we were wrong. There was absolutely no information - it was absolutely rubbish," he said.
Mr Martin said his family are under pressure because his wife and cousin have medical needs and are running out of medication.
"The worry is getting back - we take enough medication to last the duration [of the trip], not thinking this is going to happen, knowing that we need to get back at the latest this evening because their medication runs out and it's not something you can buy over the counter, so that's a concern for me," he added.
"It's frustrating, the lack of communication. It's been a guessing match - people didn't have a clue."
Three days of holiday gone
A couple due to fly to Tenerife from Belfast International Airport on Monday said their holiday could be delayed by up to three days.
Sharon Daly and Ian Reilly from Claudy told BBC Radio Foyle people were frustrated and no-one knew what was going on.
"We waited and waited everybody was arguing. The Jet2 people hadn't a clue what to do or say - kids crying, people getting upset," said Sharon.
"We were told we would get £150 if we get somewhere to book. Basically, that is our holiday now - that we could possibly go and lose two, possibly three days of our holiday."
If you've been affected and want to know what your travel rights are - here is an explainer from BBC News.