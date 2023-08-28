Sean Megaw: Prisoner arrested after being unlawfully at large
A prisoner has been arrested after he failed to return to jail on Saturday following a funeral.
Sean Megaw, aged 35, was sentenced to prison for attempted grievous bodily harm with intent earlier this year.
He was on compassionate release from 10:00 BST on Saturday and was due to return at 15:00 but he was unlawfully at large until Monday.
After police appeals to trace his whereabouts, he was located at an address in Belfast.