Air traffic control: Flights to and from NI and Republic disrupted
Air passengers from Northern Ireland have spoken of their frustration over being caught up in the UK air traffic control delays.
Belfast City and International Airports said on Monday that cancellations and delays were "out of our control".
Dublin Airport said flights had been delayed and cancelled.
National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it was "experiencing a technical issue" and it had "applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety".
The main air traffic control provider in the UK added: "Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."
Ebonie McGregor-King, from Londonderry, told BBC Radio Foyle her flight to Belfast International is currently stuck on the tarmac at Alicante Airport.
The 18-year-old has been sat on a plane since 11:40 BST.
"We were being told as we were boarding that it may not be until half 10 tonight until we could get going, but we've been kept on the flight just in case we were told that we can fly any earlier," she said.
"They've given us water, but if you want any food or soft drinks, or anything like that you need to pay for it."
Ms McGregor-King said everyone on the plane is starting to get "very frustrated" and is eagerly awaiting an update about when or if they will be able to fly.
Flights cancelled
Amid reported delays to flights across the UK, Belfast City and International Airports advised passengers to keep checking the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.
A significant number of EasyJet flights were cancelled at Belfast International Airport, including flights to Edinburgh, Newcastle, Paris and Birmingham.
Monday is a bank holiday for much of the UK and is one of the busiest days of the year for flights.
In a statement to BBC News NI, Dublin Airport said the technical issues are "resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of Dublin Airport".
It advised all its passengers to check the status of their flights in advance.
Cork Airport tweeted that the technical issues were also resulting in delays and cancellations for flights in and out of the airport.
City of Derry Airport has been contacted for comment.
Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, Irish Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers said the issue affecting UK airspace was expected to cause major disruption to flights to and from Ireland.
He said there would be delays for Irish air passengers in the hours ahead.
'No information given'
Passengers arriving at Belfast International Airport have said they've received "no information".
One passenger heading to France and due to depart at 16:00 BST told the BBC: "We haven't been informed of what's been happening - no information so far."
However, according to the departure board in the airport, her flight is "on time - everything's fine, everything's on time and everything's ready," the passenger said. "So we've no information."
Another passenger said they are considering getting the ferry because he has been given different times for his flight's departure.
"My flight was meant to leave at 2:55 [pm] and it's now saying in the board [in the airport] around four but then on the [airline] app it says about one or two in the morning.
"We're considering getting the ferry, which is about eight hours. Hard to know what to do at the moment really."
'Massive inconvenience'
Charlie Bedi from Belfast is stuck at London Gatwick Airport after spending the weekend at the Reading Festival.
He now faces a delay of about eight hours.
"I was meant to fly at 7.20 [pm] but now I'm not flying until two in the morning, so it's going to be a long delay.
"I can't go to the airport any later because I have to check in my bag so I'll have to wait in the airport for eight hours," he added.
Mr Bedi said he found out about the incident through a notification from his airline on Monday morning.
"I have work tomorrow - this is just a massive inconvenience," he said.