Pregabalin: Accused denies supplying drugs to man who died
A man has appeared in court accused of supplying drugs to another man who was later found dead in Ballymena.
The man's body was found in a hostel in County Antrim on Friday, a police officer told Ballymena Magistrates Court.
Mark David Hayes, 31, from Maple Drive in Coleraine, faces charges of possessing pregabalin with intent to supply and with supplying the Class C prescription-only drug.
Mr Hayes denies the charges.
A police officer told the court on Monday that a box of pregabalin had been found beside the dead man in a room at a hostel in Ballymena on Friday.
The detective constable said a post-mortem examination has proved inconclusive and police are currently awaiting for a full toxicology report.
A witness has come forward, the police officer said, to claim Mr Hayes had been taking drugs with the deceased the day before his death.
The deceased had, according to the witness, "complained to him that he gave the defendant £70 to buy pregabalin" but had not got any.
The witness also told the court he saw Mr Hayes give the deceased a box of pregabalin on the day he died.
During a search of Mr Hayes room in the hostel, the officer said that a sheet of pregabalin was found.
Cash totalling £145 was also found and a list of names, including the deceased, and phone numbers were also seized.
'Stringent conditions'
During police interview, Mr Hayes denied that he is a drug dealer and said the list of names was people he had lent money.
Mr Hayes denied giving any money to the deceased, but did admit going to Belfast to buy pregabalin on Thursday and Friday.
The tablets he bought, the court was told, were different to the usual prescription drugs and had a gold rather than silver coloured blister pack.
Opposing bail, the detective constable said police feared witness interference and further offending.
District judge Nigel Broderick said he would grant a bail application "albeit with stringent conditions".
Mr Hayes was released on the condition he lives with his father, is subject to a curfew, stays out of Ballymena, and has no contact with the witness or hostel staff.
The case has been adjourned until 21 September.