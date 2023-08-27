Sean Megaw: Violent offender unlawfully at large from prison
- Published
A prisoner is unlawfully at large after failing to return to jail after a funeral, police have said.
Sean Megaw, aged 35, was sentenced to prison for attempted grievous bodily harm with intent earlier this year.
He was on compassionate release from 10:00 BST on Saturday and was due to return at 15:00.
Police believe he has links to the greater Belfast area and appealed to anyone with information to contact them.
Described as being about 5ft 7in tall and of medium build with dirty fair hair and brown eyes, he was last seen wearing a dark coloured suit.
He has a cross tattoo on the left hand side of his face and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm, police added.