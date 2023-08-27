Brustin Brae: Man in hospital after being stabbed in Larne

Brustin Brae Road signGoogle Maps
It happened in the Brustin Brae area

A man in his 30s has been stabbed in the torso in the Brustin Brae area of Larne, County Antrim.

It happened at about 02:40 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as serious, police said.

Det Sgt McLaughlin said that a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody. A 46-year-old woman was also arrested but has been released on bail.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Police appealed for information.

