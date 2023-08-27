Whiteabbey: Man, 36, arrested after Shore Road crash
- Published
A man has been arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Whiteabbey, County Antrim.
It happened on the Shore Road shortly after 18:00 BST on Saturday.
Two children were later taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said.
The 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failure to stop, remain and report an accident causing injury.
He remains in custody at this time.
Police appealed for information and urged anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage to contact them.