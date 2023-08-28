School uniforms: Parents in Northern Ireland call for more help with costs
- Published
There should be more financial support available to help parents with back-to-school costs, one mother has said.
Janet Ward said she spent about £500 on school uniforms and stationery for her two children, Daniel and Kiera.
It comes as school uniform grants in Northern Ireland lag behind the rest of the UK.
Volunteers at multiple uniform exchange programmes have also said demand has increased as parents continue to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Janet, who is a single parent, said she spent £179 on two pairs of trousers and a pack of shirts for her son, and a jumper and pack of shirts for her daughter.
Stationery, as well as a school blazer, two schoolbags and two pairs of shoes set her back another £313.
"No kid should have to have a £500 piece of kit to go to school," she told BBC News NI.
"There is a lot of expectation on what a child should have, even coming down to their stationery… I just think it's crazy money. It really is crazy the amount of stuff you have to buy for them for going back to school."
Janet works and so does not qualify for any grants or aids to help her with back-to-school costs.
She runs the ADHD Hub in Newcastle, County Down, and often sees parents struggling to cope with rising costs.
"I'm lucky that I have a job and I have a supportive family who help me so I can work, but I know there's a lot of people out there who aren't in the same situation," she added.
"It's horrendous. It's absolutely awful for parents and I know a lot of them that are really, really quite struggling."
What is the current school uniform grant allowance?
A UK-wide report from The Children's Society claims parents spend about £422 a year on secondary school uniforms, and £287 on primary school uniforms.
In Northern Ireland some families qualify for a one-off payment to help buy school uniforms. There is no closing date for the scheme.
The rates for the 2023/24 school year are:
- £42.90 for primary school pupils
- £61.20 for secondary school pupils under 15
- £67.20 for secondary school pupils aged 15 and over
An additional payment of £26.40 is available for secondary school pupils to help with the cost of physical education (PE) kits.
In Scotland primary school children get a grant of £120, whereas secondary school pupils get £150.
In Wales learners get £125, with £200 allocated for those entering year 7.
In England parents can apply to their local councils for uniform grants.
There are no grants available for nursery or reception pupils.
Eligibility for the scheme in Northern Ireland can be found on the Education Authority website.
'During the summer, it's bonkers'
Emma Davis helps to run The SUB Lisburn, which opened its doors to parents looking cheaper uniforms in 2021.
She says parents are choosing between spending money on back-to-school supplies or food.
"We have people who are almost in tears," she said.
"We had a wee girl a couple of days ago who could barely speak; she was just terrified at the cost of [uniforms] - terrified."
Emma thinks the current school uniform grant amounts aren't good enough.
"If you're a single parent and you're not working and you get that 70-odd quid to buy a uniform, it barely touches shoes, without having to pay £7 for a pair of socks and a tie at £7.50," she said.
"Primary school children don't just grow in August. By the time you've paid for their uniforms they could be completely grown out of that uniform by Christmas time - and how are you paying for that?
"This one-off payment in one part of the year, it doesn't help anybody."
She also criticised the cost of mandatory PE kits for primary school children, having bought one for her own daughter this summer.
In a statement, the Department of Education said it is looking at ways school uniforms can be made more affordable, with work under way to provide options for a future minister.
It added the permanent secretary recently wrote to all schools to remind them of the department's guidance in keeping uniform costs down.
A spokesperson said the uniform grant helps to "provide support for families on low income".
"The uniform grant was raised by 20% in June 2022 and this increased rate of grant has been maintained for the 2023/24 school year," it added.
'Second hand isn't second class'
Teacher Cathy McNamee has spearheaded the Omagh Uniform Exchange's stationery packs project - helping to provide families in the area with free stationery.
Within an hour of opening applications, they had received 150 requests and overall they received 455.
"There's not just the money to buy pens and pencils anymore," she said.
"Kids aren't coming to school with pens and pencils, schools don't have an endless supply of them, and then you're left with a readiness-to-learn issue.
"Readiness to learn is hugely important if children are going to reach their full potential and if giving them a pen is going to enable them to have the dignity and self-respect to be ready to learn in class, well then, by God, we will make it happen."
Cathy said this latest venture in the scheme's four-year history will help get pupils ready for the year ahead.
"We have brought the uniform exchange full circle.
"They get their uniforms, shoes, bags and now their pens and pencils - the only thing we can't do is set their exams for them."
Weight off parents shoulders
In Belfast, Keeva Watson, Northern Ireland manager for Redeeming Our Communities (ROC), said its uniform project helped 652 families this summer.
"We have seen families come in who want a wee bit of help. They've been struggling, maybe, or had an unexpected bill," she said.
"There's been the worry and pressure, and that has been the common thread that folks have been saying, and just being so appreciative of the support that has been given.
"If folks can get stuff like trousers or shirts from us, or even some spares, that helps them buy better quality items, or even to justify spending that little bit more on the schoolbag that the kids want."