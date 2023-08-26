Convicted murderer Thomas McCabe on the run for the second time
A convicted murderer serving a life sentence is at large after going on the run for the second time.
Thomas McCabe, 59, failed to return to prison from day release on 23 August, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.
He was given a life sentence after killing a teenager in London in 1990.
McCabe was previously on the run for more than two years before being arrested by gardaí (Irish police) in 2020.
On that occasion he had been released from prison on licence, which was then revoked after several breaches.
He is described as being 5ft 8ins (173cm) tall, of medium build and with short grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and grey trainers.
Police believe McCabe has connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtownabbey, and has appealed to anyone who has seen McCabe to contact them or Crimestoppers.
They also appealed to McCabe directly to turn himself in.