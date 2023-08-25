Belfast: Two men charged over Bradbury Place assault
- Published
Two men have been charged after an assault which left a man in his 20s in critical condition in hospital.
It happened in Bradbury Place in south Belfast shortly before 06:30 BST on Thursday morning.
The man was reportedly assaulted inside a property by a number of men with a weapon and sustained serious head injuries.
Both men, aged 26 and 35, are charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.
The 35-year-old man is also charged with theft.
The men are due appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.
They are also facing charges including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.