Royal Black Institution to hold 'Last Saturday' parades
The Royal Black Institution will mark the traditional finale to the parading season, known as the "Last Saturday".
About 17,000 members are expected to take part in parades at six locations: Loughgall, Moneymore, Lisburn, Larne, Dromore, and Artigarvan.
It is thought that about 350 preceptories and about 300 bands will be involved in the traditional events.
Last year marked the first return of the traditional parades after muted celebration due to the pandemic.
Parades were cancelled and replaced with wreath-laying ceremonies in 2020, with 28 smaller parades the following year to avoid large crowds gathering.
Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, who will address the event in Loughgall, said: "The annual Last Saturday parades are flagship events on the parading calendar.
"We expect to see thousands of supporters turning out at the various locations to witness a glorious expression of culture, pageantry, music, and history.
"The institution's principled stance on the Reformed Christian faith will be to the forefront at all our demonstrations on the Last Saturday."
Lisburn
The parade was last held in Lisburn in August 2015.
There will be six districts taking part: Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare.
Around 5,000 participants are expected, with 79 preceptories and 75 bands.
The main parade will begin at 12:30 BST, there will be a religious ceremony at Wallace Park at 15:00, with the return parade at 16:15.
Loughgall
Summerisland RBDC No 6 are hosting the demonstration in the County Armagh village, home to the headquarters of the Royal Black Institution.
Sixty bands will be on parade, with an estimated 4,000 participants in the procession, which will take in Ballygassey Road, Main Street and Old Road.
Starting time is 12:00, with the return procession scheduled for 17:00.
Moneymore
County Londonderry will parade in Moneymore for the first time since 1997.
Moneymore RBP 313 will be celebrating their 150th anniversary.
A total of 35 preceptories and 31 bands - an estimated total of 1,000 participants - will gather on the Desertmartin Road from 11:00 and walk the one-mile route to the field on the Moneyhaw Road.
The procession will move off at 12:00 and return at 15:30.
Platform proceedings will be chaired by Jeffrey Stirling, the County Grand Master, with the main speaker being William Bailie, Past Assistant Sovereign Grand Master.
Larne
City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter are the organisers at the County Antrim venue, which last hosted the demonstration in 2014.
Seven districts are taking part, comprising three from Clifton Street, with the others from Sandy Row, Shankill Road, Ballymacarrett and Ballynafeigh.
A total of 1,500 will walk in the procession, including participants from 35 bands.
A remembrance service will be held at the town's War Memorial at Inver Road.
Dromore
The County Down venue will be the setting for the largest demonstration of the day.
An estimated total of 6,000 participants, including the members of 90 bands - comprising flute, silver, accordion and pipe - will be on parade.
The parade will leave Dromore Orange Hall at 11:30, making its way to the demonstration field at Killinstown Road, with the return procession scheduled for 16:05.
Artigarvan
RBP 91 are the hosts for the Tyrone demonstration, which is being held in Artigarvan for the first time.
Districts from Omagh and Castlederg will join the organising Strabane Chapter.
A total of 25 preceptories and 20 bands will take part, with an estimated total of 900 in the procession.
The main route takes in Berryhill Road, Mount Pleasant, and Art Road, with a starting time of 12:30 and returning at 15:00.