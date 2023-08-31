Tug of war: The NI pullers hoping to medal at world champs
- Published
A team from Northern Ireland is in Switzerland to compete in the 2023 Tug of War World Championship.
The team of pullers from mid Ulster and the north coast, have previously won World and European Championship medals.
The Swiss outdoor event, which begins later, features weight classes for men, women and children from around the world.
Tug of War involves two teams pulling against each other at opposite ends of the rope.
It requires teamwork, mental endurance, and fitness.
"We have such a strong team and are hoping to make everyone proud," said Noel Hara, chairman of the Northern Ireland Tug of War Association.
"The pullers and their coaches have been working so hard all year. Blood, sweat and tears have been put into this.
"The squad will push to do their best and bring home medals. It's personal to them. It means a lot".
Mr Hara said the dedication was "remarkable and shows true sportsmanship among men from across mid Ulster and the north coast".
Nelson Hanna, who is treasurer and puller for Northern Ireland, said the team "live and breathe" the sport.
"Many say tug of war dates back 5,000 years and the sport has a rich heritage in Northern Ireland," he said.
"My father Fred was a former puller for the Aghadowey team and many of us all talk about our fond memories.
"It's not easy. It takes great strength, weight training and mental focus. They are serious athletes. We all wish the lads well for the next week."