Bloody Sunday: Hearsay evidence can be used in Soldier F trial
- Published
A judge has ruled that statements from military witnesses can to be used as evidence in the trial of Solider F over Bloody Sunday in 1972.
Thirteen people were shot dead when the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on a civil rights march in Londonderry.
Soldier F, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two murders and five attempted murders.
So-called hearsay statements from other soldiers are considered to be crucial to the prosecution case.
The decision to allow them to be used was confirmed by a judge at a pre-trial hearing in Derry on Friday.
Soldier F is being prosecuted for the murders of William McKinney and James Wray in the Bogside, a predominantly Catholic-populated part of Derry. on 30 January 1972.
That day became known as Bloody Sunday and is widely regarded as one of the darkest days of the Northern Ireland Troubles.
Who is Soldier F?
- A former British soldier who served with the Army's Parachute Regiment in Northern Ireland during the Troubles
- he cannot be named due to an interim court order granting his anonymity
- Soldier F is being prosecuted for the murders of William McKinney and James Wray on Bloody Sunday
- He also faces charges of attempting to murder Patrick O'Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon, Michael Quinn and an unknown person on the same date
District Judge Ted Magill's ruling on Friday centred on an attempt by prosecutors to use evidence statements given to the 1972 Widgery Report - the first inquiry into the events of Bloody Sunday - by other soldiers present on the day.
He told Londonderry Magistrates' Court that he was satisfied the statements could be dealt with in a "fair, just and reliable fashion" by the trial judge.
He ruled that the evidence of a sixth witness was not to be admitted.
Judge Magill said Soldier F's lawyers have a wealth of material to contest the case, including the reliability of prosecution evidence.
The case against Soldier F was dropped by prosecutors in July 2021 after the collapse of the trial of two other Army veterans who were accused over another killing during the conflict in Northern Ireland.
At the time the families of the Bloody Sunday victims said the decision was a "damning indictment of the British justice system" and added that they would challenge it.
Bereaved relatives then brought a successful legal challenge against the decision to discontinue the Bloody Sunday prosecution.
The court then rejected a bid by the Public Prosecution Service to have its appeal referred to the UK Supreme Court.
Prosecutors subsequently reviewed their position and then announced it had decided to resume the prosecution in September last year.