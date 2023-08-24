Man critically ill in hospital after assault in Bradbury Place

The Police Service of Northern Ireland crest
Two men were injured in the attack, and one remains in a critical condition in hospital

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious assault in Bradbury Place in south Belfast on Thursday morning.

Police received a report of the attack shortly before 06:30 BST.

The man was reportedly assaulted inside a property by a number of men with a weapon and suffered serious head injuries.

A second man, who is in his 40s, was also assaulted and had minor injuries.

Two men, aged 26 and 35, have been arrested and are in custody.

