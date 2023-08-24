Ulster GAA orders inquiry into Rory Gallagher allegations
- Published
Ulster GAA has asked an independent panel to investigate claims made by the estranged wife of a former Derry senior men's Gaelic football manager.
Rory Gallagher stepped back from the role in May after allegations of domestic abuse were made by Nicola Gallagher in a social media post.
She alleged that she had suffered the abuse over a period of 24 years.
In response to her claims, Mr Gallagher said they were "investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities".
Details of an investigation that has since been commissioned by Ulster GAA were first reported by the Impartial Reporter newspaper on Thursday.
Ulster GAA, which oversees Gaelic games in the province, told BBC News NI that its adult safeguarding panel was considering the case.
It is understood that no members of Ulster GAA are on that panel.
A spokesman for Ulster GAA said: "Their deliberations are ongoing and they will report to Ulster GAA when finalised."
Mr Gallagher has been a prominent figure in Gaelic games for more than 20 years.
After retiring as a player he managed the senior men's Gaelic football teams of Donegal and Fermanagh.
When he stepped back from managing Derry in May he said the decision was "borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil".
What were the allegations?
In a lengthy social media post in May, Ms Gallagher said that domestic abuse had occurred before and during her marriage.
"Blocking it out was easier than admitting what was happening," she wrote.
After outlining a catalogue of alleged beatings, Ms Gallagher, who is from Belleek in County Fermanagh, concluded: "Silence nearly killed me."
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it investigated two separate incidents and issued files to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) last year.
The PPS said it had determined there was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction.
What was the response?
In May Mr Gallagher issued a statement about what he described as "very serious allegations against me".
He said: "Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time."
In May Ulster GAA addressed the issue of domestic abuse "in light of recent events".
It said: "While we cannot comment or make judgement on any specific allegation or allegations, Ulster GAA does not condone any form of domestic violence.
"We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community."