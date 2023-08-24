West Belfast: Police officers injured as car rammed
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after three police officers were injured when their patrol car was rammed in west Belfast.
Officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle on the Falls Road on Thursday.
The driver tried to avoid police by mounting a footpath and the car then struck an officer, causing arm injuries.
Police said the driver later reversed into the patrol car multiple times, injuring two officers.
This happened at Cluain Mor Close, police said.
Two officers were unable to continue their duties, following the incident.
All three police officers sustained minor injuries.
Police said the 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and failing to stop for police.
Police have appealed for information from anyone who saw a white Vauxhall Mokka in the area, or may have dashcam footage.