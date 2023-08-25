Stormont: Unionist leaders request £14k for centenary stone
Unionist party leaders have asked for help to cover the cost of installing a stone at Stormont to mark Northern Ireland's centenary.
If the request is accepted, it could cost the public purse up to £14,000.
The stone, carved in the shape of Northern Ireland, was set to be unveiled in Parliament Building's east Belfast grounds this summer.
But the plans have stalled due to issues including costs and deciding where to place the stone.
The Democratic Unionist Party, the Ulster Unionist Party and Traditional Unionist Voice previously said the stone would be "paid for by unionist MLAs and therefore will not cost the public purse".
'Elaborate, costly setting'
In a joint letter seen by BBC News NI, the party leaders said it would be "problematic" to require them to cover the "full installation costs".
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP leader Doug Beattie and TUV leader Jim Allister instead proposed contributing £4,000 and for Stormont to "bear the balance costs".
They said this was a "fair and equitable way forward" as the planned location for the stone to the east of Parliament Buildings is a "more elaborate and costly setting" than the western site unionist parties had proposed.
It is understood officials have estimated the installation costs for the eastern site at around £18,000, whereas the western site was £4,000.
The unionist leaders wrote: "We also think that requiring a donor to undertake the full installation costs, as suggested, is problematic not just in this instance but in respect of the practicalities and the precedent going forward.
"Is it now to be policy that if any further memorials or structures are requested at Parliament Buildings, then, those seeking such will have to bear the full costs of production and installation, or is the centenary stone project alone to be treated in this way?"
They requested a meeting with officials "so that our respective parties can clarify and agree on an acceptable way forward".
The stone sparked a political row in 2021 - the year of the centenary - when Sinn Féin blocked the proposal.
Unionist leaders said the veto caused "great hurt" but Sinn Féin said it "opposed a stone to celebrate partition".
This year the stone was passed by the Assembly Commission in the absence of a Sinn Féin representative on the body.
The Assembly Commission manages Stormont's property, staff and services. It currently consists of representatives of the DUP, UUP, Alliance and SDLP, and is chaired by Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey.
Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd stood down from the commission last year after he was appointed as infrastructure minister. The party has been unable to nominate a replacement due to the collapse of the devolved institutions.
An Assembly spokeswoman said the commission received a report in June "on the detail of issues to give effect to its previous decision to agree to erect a centenary stone donated by the unionist parties".
"These issues included environmental heritage and planning permission, equality and good relations and associated costs," she added.
"Discussions have not yet concluded on this matter."
The DUP, UUP and TUV were approached for comment about their party leaders' letter to the speaker.