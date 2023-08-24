Stormont: US politicians to meet parties during NI visit
A delegation of US politicians will visit Stormont later to meet representatives from the main Northern Ireland parties.
The group, known as the America Irish State Legislators Caucus, will take part in several events at the assembly.
Current and former Democrat and Republican senators and members of Congress from across 44 states are expected to be there.
They are also set to meet business leaders during their visit.
The trip comes while the power-sharing institutions at Stormont remain suspended, 18 months after the Democratic Unionist Party walked out of the Northern Ireland Executive in protest at post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.
Earlier this week, US legislators wrote to the UK government to express their "profound concern" about the Troubles Legacy Bill.
In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris, they said the bill did not address the concerns of political parties, victims' groups and civil society in Northern Ireland.
Despite widespread opposition the bill, which aims to end investigations into Troubles-related killings, civil cases and inquests, is nearing completion in Parliament.
It is set to return to the Lords next month for further consideration.
What is the legacy bill?
- Legislation that aims to draw a line under the Northern Ireland Troubles by dealing with so-called legacy issues
- The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill runs to almost 100 pages
- It was introduced in May 2022 in an attempt to deal with more than 1,000 unsolved killings
- A central element involves immunity from prosecution for those who co-operate with investigations run by a new information recovery body
- Victims' groups, the Irish government and political parties at Stormont are opposed to the bill arguing it will remove access to justice for victims and their families
- Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan gave the bill a cautious welcome and it is also supported by the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement
- The bill had its second reading in the Lords on 23 November. The government told peers it would bring forward amendments including "a more robust process" around immunity from prosecution
- Lord Caine of the Northern Ireland Office said the ICRIR would be able to conduct criminal investigations and to expect more amendments to the bill
- In June an amendment was introduced that would delay changes for a year to "ensure a smooth transition" to new arrangements
- Another amendment stated any investigation run by the ICRIR must comply with obligations under the Human Rights Act 1998