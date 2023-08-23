Belfast Harbour Commissioners denies corporate manslaughter
The organisation that runs Belfast Harbour has denied involvement in the death of a worker at a harbour building site.
Neil Rooney, from County Down, died in the Stormont Wharf area of the harbour estate on 21 March 2017.
At Belfast Crown Court, Michael Robinson, a representative of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, denied a charge of corporate manslaughter.
He also denied two further charges in connection to Mr Rooney's death.
The harbour is a commercial operation run by publicly-appointed commissioners.
In court on Tuesday, Mr Robinson pleaded not guilty when a charge that the Commissioners had caused Mr Rooney's death through a "gross breach of a relevant duty of care" was put to him.
He also pleaded not guilty to a charge the Commissioners failed to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of its employees and to a charge that as an employer, it failed to ensure the health and safety of non-employees.
A defence barrister told Judge Patricia Smyth that an application to stay the proceedings - which indefinitely halts further legal process in a court case - was being made.
That application, the barrister said, was on grounds including the passage of time since Mr Rooney's death and the "gross delay" in bringing proceedings to court.
Judge Smyth told the court she would review the case again on 27 September.
This, she said, would provide enough time to "reflect on the issues".
Speaking to Mr Rooney's family in the public gallery, Judge Smyth said: "May I convey my condolences at this terrible tragedy.
"There are complex issues but I can tell you that I will be progressing this case as quickly as it can possibly be done."